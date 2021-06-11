Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $173,166,022.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684,581 shares of company stock valued at $172,196,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.