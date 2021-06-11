Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $105.80 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,497 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $105,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $269.65. 34,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

