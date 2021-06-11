Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,824,115. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

