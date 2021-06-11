ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1,185.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,807.72 or 0.99927349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000983 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

