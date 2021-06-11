Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.99

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 11036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

