PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,923. The firm has a market cap of $315.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

