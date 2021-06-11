PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $25.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDSB. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $278.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

