Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Critical Contrast

Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Peak Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 69.18 -$111.27 million ($1.42) -1.54

Peak Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals -3,460.04% -182.21% -89.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peak Pharmaceuticals and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 370.18%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Peak Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peak Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Peak Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Therapy Corporation and changed its name to Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2014. Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and CB2 agonist program for the treatment of cancer. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, which includes the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds and multiple issued and pending patent filings; and strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.