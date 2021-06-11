Peel Hunt Boosts IDOX (LON:IDOX) Price Target to GBX 81

IDOX (LON:IDOX) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded IDOX to a hold rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday.

IDOX stock opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £284.04 million and a P/E ratio of 212.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.05. IDOX has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

