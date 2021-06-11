Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 992 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $128.56 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.32 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

