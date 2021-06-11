PegNet Achieves Market Capitalization of $509,477.31 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, PegNet has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $509,477.31 and approximately $2,323.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00161850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00193115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.83 or 0.01122588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,298.76 or 1.00210193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

