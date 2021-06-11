Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.02. 190,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $15,897,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 548.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

