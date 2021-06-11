Peter Maag Sells 26,500 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $92.78 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

