Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Decreased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 32,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 973.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 180.5% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 168,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 108,432 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

