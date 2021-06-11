Phantasma Energy Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.29 million and $7,124.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00153563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.01109465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,800.43 or 1.00147479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.