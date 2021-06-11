Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $20.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.54 billion and the lowest is $18.52 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,972. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

