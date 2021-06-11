Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,892.73 or 1.00100332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00374467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00448556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.48 or 0.00820714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,129,350 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

