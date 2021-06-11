Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $57.41 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

