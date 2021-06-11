Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $9.20 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.20 or 0.00024752 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,456,285 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,336 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

