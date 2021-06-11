Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 7,017 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,538,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 406,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85.

