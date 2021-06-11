Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,664 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

