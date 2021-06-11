Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Invests $365,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC opened at $112.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.