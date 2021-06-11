Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $395,558,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $97.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.21.

