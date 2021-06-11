Piper Sandler Weighs in on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

