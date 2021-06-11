Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

NYSE:PAA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

