Playcent (PCNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $105,050.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $105,050.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,652,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.