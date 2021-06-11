Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $429.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a one year low of $244.91 and a one year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

