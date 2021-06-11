Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00010336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $1.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

