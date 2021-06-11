POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $75.56

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.56, but opened at $78.11. POSCO shares last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 47 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.