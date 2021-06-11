Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.29.

Shares of PD opened at C$45.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$15.20 and a 1-year high of C$48.21.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

