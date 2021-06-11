Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report sales of $75.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $302.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $313.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $300.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

PFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 99,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.