Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,343,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

ZTS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.45. 17,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

