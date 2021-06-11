Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.30. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

