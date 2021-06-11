Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

