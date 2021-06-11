Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.15. 266,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,211. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

