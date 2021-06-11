Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.47. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.