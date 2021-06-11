Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells $88,368.00 in Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $44,088.00.

NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $18.42 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $251.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 77,294 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Professional by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 38.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Professional by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

