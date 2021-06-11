Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 8.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $429,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.