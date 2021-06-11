Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Up 4,783.3% in May

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 4,783.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPCB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 373,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.