PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $160.99 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.32.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,131. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

