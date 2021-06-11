Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $66,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $295.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $295.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

