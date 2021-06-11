Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Puma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

PUMSY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Puma has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

