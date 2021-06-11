Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $6.71 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $5,604.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00165705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00193634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.01141835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,299.42 or 1.00022673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

