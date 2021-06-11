Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for I-Mab Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAB. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

IMAB stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

