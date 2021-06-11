Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issued By Wedbush

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.