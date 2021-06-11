Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Lifted by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.