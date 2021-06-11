Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Lifted by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.50 price objective on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.44.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$59.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total transaction of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

