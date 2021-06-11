Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 132,321 shares during the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.