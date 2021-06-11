Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.84. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,324,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

