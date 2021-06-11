Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Reduced by Wedbush

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $377,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

